Iraqi Parliament Schedules Presidential Election in Upcoming Session

According to a statement from the Parliamentary Affairs Office, the Council will convene its 17th session on April 11 at 11:00 a.m.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Council of Representatives on Thursday announced the agenda for its upcoming session, with the election of the President of Iraq set as the primary item.

According to a statement from the Parliamentary Affairs Office, the Council will convene its 17th session on April 11 at 11:00 a.m.

The agenda confirms that lawmakers will focus on electing the country’s president, a key constitutional step required before assigning a prime minister-designate to form a new government.

The session is part of the sixth electoral term and the first legislative year, during which political parties are expected to address critical and decisive issues.

It follows the general parliamentary elections held on November 11, 2025, and comes amid efforts to resolve a months-long political deadlock that has delayed the formation of a new government.

The election featured 329 seats in the Council of Representatives, with a reported turnout of 55-56%, a significant increase from the 41-43% recorded in 2021.