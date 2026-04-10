KRG Interior Ministry Says Drone Attacks Intercepted Amid De-escalation Efforts

The ministry said that despite the KRG’s continued commitment to peace, stability, and non-involvement in regional conflicts, several drone attacks targeted different locations across the Kurdistan Region at various times on Thursday.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced that “terrorists and criminals” opposed to peace and stability in the region carried out multiple drone attacks on Thursday night, all of which were successfully intercepted.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ministry said that despite the KRG’s continued commitment to peace, stability, and non-involvement in regional conflicts, several drone attacks targeted different locations across the Kurdistan Region at various times on Thursday. It confirmed that all incoming drones were detected and brought down before reaching their targets.

The statement added that while the region and its citizens had been expecting a return to normal conditions following recent de-escalation efforts and a declared ceasefire in the wider region, “terrorists and criminals opposing the peace and development of our country continue their acts of unrest.”

The ministry reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s support for peace and stability, urging all parties to halt such attacks and to refrain from targeting the security, stability, and interests of the Kurdistan Region and its people.

The KRG reiterated its commitment to protecting civilians and maintaining stability across the region.