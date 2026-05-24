Deadly Blast Derails Train in Pakistan's Balochistan Province

At least 24 people were killed and over 50 wounded after a major explosion targeted a train carrying military personnel and their families in Quetta, Pakistan. The attack highlights escalating separatist violence in Balochistan ahead of the Eid holiday period.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - At least 24 people were killed and more than 50 others wounded in southwest Pakistan on Sunday after a major explosion targeted a train carrying military personnel and their families in the province of Balochistan.

Senior officials told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the attack took place in the provincial capital of Quetta, marking a significant escalation in militant violence in the region.

The blast struck a carriage as the train was transiting through the Chaman Pattak area of the city, causing extensive damage to the railway infrastructure and nearby vehicles.

The attack underscores the severe security challenges in Balochistan, a vast and resource-rich province that has been plagued by a decades-long separatist insurgency.

Militant groups in the region frequently target security forces and state infrastructure, driven by long-standing grievances over economic marginalization and the perceived exploitation of local natural resources by the federal government.

According to AFP reporting, the train was traveling from Quetta toward Peshawar in the country's northwest. An official stated that an explosive-laden vehicle struck one of the carriages as it passed a signal, triggering a massive blast that derailed several cars.

Visual reports from the scene depicted derailed, mangled carriages lying on their sides, while armed security forces cordoned off the wreckage as rescue workers and civilians evacuated blood-soaked victims on stretchers.

Local authorities confirmed that many of the passengers were army servicemen and their relatives who were traveling to celebrate the upcoming Eid holiday, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

The timing of the attack, coinciding with a period of high domestic travel, appears to have been calculated to maximize casualties among military ranks during a sensitive cultural period.

Despite being Pakistan's largest province by landmass, Balochistan remains its least developed, lagging behind national averages in employment, education, and economic growth. Separatist movements have long accused Islamabad of extracting the province's abundant mineral and gas wealth without returning a fair share of the profits to the local population.

The bombing is expected to trigger a significant tightening of security protocols across southwestern Pakistan. With the Eid holiday approaching, the incident intensifies concerns regarding the ability of Pakistani authorities to protect key transport corridors and contain the persistent threat of coordinated separatist violence in the province.