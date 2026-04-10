President Masoud Barzani Criticizes Political Deadlock Over Presidential, PM Selection

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, President Barzani pointed to divisions within the Coordination Framework, accusing some factions of pushing ahead with the presidential vote while others delay agreement on a prime minister.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Friday criticized ongoing political divisions in Baghdad, calling the current approach to advancing the presidential election without resolving the prime ministerial selection “unacceptable.”

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, President Barzani pointed to divisions within the Coordination Framework, accusing some factions of pushing ahead with the presidential vote while others delay agreement on a prime minister.

He stressed that no constitutional process should proceed independently, underscoring the need for both positions to be resolved simultaneously.

President Barzani further emphasized that progress must ensure the full participation of all political parties in the upcoming parliamentary session, warning against any unilateral moves that could deepen the political impasse.

The Iraqi Council of Representatives will hold a session on April 11 to elect the country’s president, a crucial step toward forming a new government. The vote comes after the November 2025 parliamentary elections and amid ongoing efforts to break a prolonged political deadlock. The election saw improved voter turnout compared to 2021.

Read More: Iraqi Parliament Schedules Presidential Election in Upcoming Session