KDP Bloc Declares Tomorrow's Iraqi Parliament Session Unconstitutional

KDP spokesperson Daner Abdulghafar told Kurdistan24 on April 10 that Saturday's Iraqi parliament session is unconstitutional and that the KDP bloc will boycott it. He warned that electing a president without Kurdish consensus would harm Kurdish interests.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in the Iraqi parliament delivered a pointed legal and political warning on Friday, declaring that Saturday's scheduled session of the Iraqi parliament is unconstitutional — and announcing that its parliamentary bloc will not attend.

Daner Abdulghafar, spokesperson of the KDP's parliamentary bloc, set out the party's formal position in an interview with Kurdistan24, stating that the session violates the parliament's own internal procedures. "Saturday's Iraqi parliament session contradicts the parliament's internal bylaws and is unconstitutional," Abdulghafar said. "Therefore, as the KDP bloc, we will not participate in it."

He added that any outcome produced by the session would be considered invalid on the grounds that it lacks a constitutional and legal foundation, and that electing a president within a session that is fundamentally unlawful cannot be accepted.

On the question of unifying the Kurdish political house ahead of a presidential vote, Abdulghafar acknowledged that the KDP had taken the initiative to bring Kurdish parties together around a shared candidate — but said other parties had shown no willingness to reach an agreement.

The KDP spokesperson also used the occasion to deliver a broader critique of how the presidency has been managed in previous terms. "This post belongs to all Kurds and is not the exclusive property of any single party," he said, adding that in past periods the position had not been utilized as it should have been and had in practice made no meaningful impact in Iraq.

He noted that under the constitution, the president is the guardian of the constitution — but said that role had never been fulfilled in reality, making the presence or absence of the post effectively inconsequential.

Abdulghafar emphasized that the next president must be a genuine representative of the Kurdish people and a figure acceptable to all Kurdish parties. He warned clearly that selecting any candidate outside the framework of agreement would damage the highest interests of the Kurdish people.