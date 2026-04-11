Kurdistan24 Exclusive: Pakistan Hopeful US-Iran Talks Will Yield 'Positive Outcome’

Pakistan expressed optimism over Apr. 11 US-Iran talks in Islamabad, confirming direct negotiations, high-level delegations, and a formal statement to follow the meeting.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A new diplomatic chapter unfolds in Islamabad as senior US and Iranian officials convene for direct negotiations, with Pakistan expressing cautious optimism over a potential breakthrough following weeks of war and escalating tensions.

On Saturday, Tahir Andrabi, spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Kurdistan24 that Islamabad is hopeful the talks between the United States and Iran will yield positive results.

He said, “This round of negotiations is different, and we cannot predict whether it will lead to an agreement or not, but we are optimistic the meeting will produce a positive outcome.”

Andrabi added that a formal statement will be issued after the conclusion of the meeting, noting that Pakistan remains ready to host further rounds of dialogue if necessary.

He stated: “We are prepared to host any additional rounds of negotiations, but for now, it is unclear whether there will be another session.”

The direct negotiations, held in Islamabad, mark a new phase following 40 days of war, threats, and the announcement of a ceasefire.

Unlike previous engagements, this round is being conducted face-to-face between the two sides.

Details of the delegations reveal a significant diplomatic presence. A 70-member Iranian team arrived in Pakistan the previous night, including 26 negotiators and 23 media personnel.

The delegation is led by Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his deputies, as well as Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran.

On the US side, Vice President J.D. Vance heads the delegation, alongside Steve Witkoff, special envoy of President Donald Trump, and Jared Kushner, former White House advisor.

Ahead of the talks, Trump stated that Iran appears to have limited leverage remaining, aside from exerting short-term pressure on international maritime routes.

He indicated that the presence of Iranian officials at the negotiations reflects this dynamic.

The talks are being hosted at the Islamabad branch of the Serena Hotel, which has been fully reserved by the Pakistani government for the delegations. All other guests were evacuated to transform the venue into a dedicated diplomatic hub. The five-star hotel, featuring 334 rooms and 53 suites, blends traditional Islamic architecture with modern design.

To ensure security, Pakistani forces have imposed strict measures, sealing off a three-kilometer perimeter around the hotel and implementing heightened surveillance across the area.