Trump Says Iran’s Intentions Will Soon Be Clear as Talks Officially Begin

Trump said US-Iran talks have begun and the Strait of Hormuz may reopen soon, warning Washington is ready to “reset” if negotiations fail.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As high-stakes diplomacy unfolds in Islamabad, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday, that it will soon become clear whether Iran is serious about reaching an agreement, as formal negotiations between the two sides officially begin.

In a phone interview with NewsNation, Trump confirmed that talks with Iran are now underway, stating: “We’ll know soon” if Tehran is willing to reach a deal. He added that the United States is closely watching Iran’s intentions while expecting progress in the near future.

Trump indicated that the strategic Strait of Hormuz could reopen to global shipping in the “not too distant future,” noting that international oil transport has already begun finding alternative routes amid the crisis.

At the same time, he issued a warning that if negotiations do not proceed positively, Washington is prepared to escalate. He said: “We’re ready to go,” signaling the possibility of a “reset” in US strategy if talks fail.

Vice President JD Vance arrived in Islamabad on April 11 to lead the US delegation in the peace talks with Iran. He is accompanied by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with meetings set to take place at a high-end hotel in the Pakistani capital.

The negotiations aim to address key issues, including Iran’s nuclear capabilities and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Ahead of the talks, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf set conditions for engagement, stating: “Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations.” He added: “These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin.”

A central point of dispute remains Israel’s continued attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran has argued that the two-week ceasefire includes Lebanon, while Israel maintains that it does not.

Direct talks between Israel and Lebanon are scheduled to take place the following week.

According to the Associated Press, the war has resulted in at least 3,000 deaths in Iran, 1,953 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel, and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states.

With negotiations now in motion and positions still sharply divided, Trump’s message underscores a pivotal moment—where the path to agreement may soon become clear, or give way to renewed escalation.