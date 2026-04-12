Iran’s Parliament Speaker Says U.S. Threats ‘Have No Impact’ as Iran-U.S. Talks Collapse Without Deal

Addressing threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, Ghalibaf said they would not influence Iran’s stance. “Such threats have no impact on Iran,” he stated, emphasizing that Tehran had already demonstrated this in practice.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, on Sunday praised the resilience of the Iranian people following the collapse of high-level talks between Tehran and Washington in Islamabad.

Speaking at a press conference after returning from Pakistan, Ghalibaf said public support and street mobilization in Iran had strengthened the country’s negotiating position. He noted that the people’s backing of the Supreme Leader’s message gave the Iranian delegation “significant strength,” adding that such readiness helped the opposing side better understand Iran’s revolution.

Addressing threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, Ghalibaf said they would not influence Iran’s stance. “Such threats have no impact on Iran,” he stated, emphasizing that Tehran had already demonstrated this in practice. “If the Americans choose war, we will fight; if they come forward with logic, we will respond with logic. If they test our resolve again, we will deliver a greater lesson,” he added.

Ghalibaf also highlighted decades of mistrust between Tehran and Washington, saying the United States must take responsibility for rebuilding confidence. “In less than a year, they attacked us twice during negotiations. Therefore, it is they who must rebuild our trust, as they are indebted to the Iranian nation,” he said.

He thanked Iran’s negotiating team for engaging in more than 21 hours of “intensive and challenging” discussions, noting that despite differing views, all sides remained united in defending national interests.

The remarks came after high-stakes talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad ended on Sunday without a breakthrough. Despite marathon face-to-face negotiations, both sides blamed each other for failing to reach a permanent agreement to end the ongoing conflict, casting doubt over a fragile two-week ceasefire.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Iran rejected key American conditions, including commitments to forgo nuclear weapons and related development programs. He said Washington had presented its “final and best offer” before the talks collapsed.

Following the breakdown, Trump announced that he would order the U.S. Navy to impose an immediate blockade on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a move likely to further escalate tensions.

While Pakistani mediators have urged both sides to preserve the existing truce, the failure to secure a deal has increased the risk of renewed hostilities.