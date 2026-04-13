Trump Announces 34 Ships Transited the Strait of Hormuz Yesterday

“34 ships went through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, which is by far the highest number since this foolish closure began,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that 34 ships transited the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, marking the highest daily number since Iran restricted access to the vital shipping route during the ongoing Middle East conflict.

“34 ships went through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, which is by far the highest number since this foolish closure began,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. The figure could not be independently verified.

The reported surge in maritime traffic comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, following the collapse of negotiations held over the weekend in Islamabad.

Earlier on Monday, Trump revealed that Iranian representatives had contacted the United States seeking to revive talks after the discussions in Pakistan ended without an agreement.

“I can tell you that we’ve been called by the other side. They’d like to make a deal. Very badly, very badly,” he told reporters outside the Oval Office, without identifying the officials involved.

The developments follow a sharp escalation in U.S. pressure, including the enforcement of a sweeping naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and coastal areas. The measures have raised concerns over security in the Gulf and the stability of global energy supplies, given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz for oil shipments.

Despite the rising tensions, Trump’s remarks on renewed contact from Tehran have signaled a potential opening for diplomacy after days of confrontation and uncertainty.