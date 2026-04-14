Security

Two Explosive-Laden Drones Shot Down Over Erbil Province, Says Counter Terrorism Directorate

In a statement, the Directorate said the incident occurred at 17:04 local time, when the drones were successfully shot down before reaching their intended targets.

The logo of the Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counter Terrorism. (Photo: Desigend by Kurdistan24)
The logo of the Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counter Terrorism. (Photo: Desigend by Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) announced on Tuesday that two explosive-laden drones launched from Iranian territory toward Erbil province were intercepted and destroyed mid-air by fighter jets.

In a statement, the Directorate said the incident occurred at 17:04 local time, when the drones were successfully shot down before reaching their intended targets.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties or material damage were reported as a result of the incident.

The CTD did not provide further details regarding the origin or intended targets of the drones, but emphasized that the situation was brought under control swiftly.

 
 
 
 
Kurdistan24 ,