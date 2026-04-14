Two Explosive-Laden Drones Shot Down Over Erbil Province, Says Counter Terrorism Directorate

In a statement, the Directorate said the incident occurred at 17:04 local time, when the drones were successfully shot down before reaching their intended targets.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) announced on Tuesday that two explosive-laden drones launched from Iranian territory toward Erbil province were intercepted and destroyed mid-air by fighter jets.

In a statement, the Directorate said the incident occurred at 17:04 local time, when the drones were successfully shot down before reaching their intended targets.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties or material damage were reported as a result of the incident.

The CTD did not provide further details regarding the origin or intended targets of the drones, but emphasized that the situation was brought under control swiftly.