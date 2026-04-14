17 Nations Urge Israel, Lebanon to ‘Seize Opportunity’ for Peace Talks

The statement was signed by ministers from several countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Foreign ministers from 17 countries, including the United Kingdom, on Tuesday called on Israel and Lebanon to “seize this opportunity” for peace, ahead of US-mediated talks set to take place in Washington.

In a joint statement published by Britain’s foreign ministry, the ministers said that direct negotiations could pave the way for “lasting security” for both countries and the wider region. They also urged all parties to urgently de-escalate tensions and take advantage of the current ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The statement was signed by ministers from several countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain. However, notable European nations such as Germany, Austria, Hungary, and Italy did not sign the declaration.

Israel and Lebanon are expected to hold their first direct talks in decades, with mediation led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The conflict escalated after Lebanon was drawn into the wider regional war involving Iran on March 2, when Hezbollah launched attacks against Israel. Since then, Israeli strikes — including a major attack on Beirut on April 8 — have killed more than 2,000 people and displaced over one million, according to estimates.

In their statement, the signatories condemned both Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel and what they described as “massive Israeli strikes on Lebanon.”

They also welcomed an initiative by Joseph Aoun to open direct negotiations, expressing readiness to support the talks aimed at reducing tensions and achieving long-term stability.