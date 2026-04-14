Israel, Lebanon Agree to Launch Direct Talks After 'Productive' Washington Meeting

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott confirmed in a statement that participants made progress toward launching formal talks. “All sides agreed to launch direct negotiations at a mutually agreed time and venue,” he said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Israel and Lebanon have agreed to hold direct negotiations at a mutually agreed time and venue following “productive discussions” in Washington, the United States Department of State said.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott confirmed in a statement that participants made progress toward launching formal talks. “All sides agreed to launch direct negotiations at a mutually agreed time and venue,” he said.

During the meeting, Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, described the discussions as “constructive” and called for a ceasefire. She also urged the return of displaced people and stressed the importance of full state sovereignty over all Lebanese territory.

On the Israeli side, Ambassador Yechiel Leiter praised the talks, describing them as a “wonderful exchange” that lasted more than two hours. He added that both countries shared common ground, stating they were “on the same side.”

Leiter further said that Israel and Lebanon were aligned in seeking to free Lebanon from what he described as the influence of Hezbollah, which he characterized as being backed by Iran.

The announcement signals a potential diplomatic opening between the two neighboring countries, which have long been divided by conflict and political tensions.