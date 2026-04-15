Trump Says China 'Very Happy' with Hormuz Move, Claims Xi Agreed Not to Arm Iran

UAE-Iran contact and nuclear stance highlight fragile diplomatic momentum amid ongoing tensions

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed a breakthrough in securing maritime stability in the Gulf, stating that he is “permanently opening” the Strait of Hormuz and suggesting improved coordination with China.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Beijing was “very happy” with the move and claimed Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed not to send weapons to Iran.

He added that cooperation between Washington and Beijing was progressing “very well,” while reiterating US military superiority if conflict escalates.

"China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding, "this situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran."

"President Xi will give me a big, fat hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly and very well!"

The remarks come as regional and international actors cautiously explore de-escalation following weeks of heightened confrontation linked to the US-Iran conflict.

In a notable diplomatic development, senior officials from the United Arab Emirates and Iran held a high-level phone call on Wednesday—the first such contact since relations deteriorated amid the ongoing war.

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to discuss regional developments and potential pathways to reduce tensions, according to state media.

The outreach marks a shift after the UAE adopted a more confrontational stance earlier in the conflict, including recalling its ambassador and closing its embassy in Tehran following Iranian actions targeting Gulf states.

Meanwhile, Iran on Wednesday confirmed that indirect communication channels with the United States remain active through Pakistan.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said several messages had been exchanged since the weekend and indicated that a Pakistani delegation was expected to arrive in Tehran on Wednesday to continue discussions.

On the nuclear front, Tehran reiterated that its right to uranium enrichment is “indisputable,” while leaving room for negotiations over technical parameters.

Baqaei emphasized that Iran’s pursuit of peaceful nuclear energy cannot be curtailed “under pressure or through war,” though the level and type of enrichment remain open to negotiation.

The overlapping diplomatic signals—from Trump’s assertive claims to regional outreach and ongoing indirect talks—underscore a complex and fragile phase in the crisis, where escalation risks persist even as multiple channels for de-escalation remain in play.