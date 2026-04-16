President Barzani Says Kurdish Suffering Will Never be Forgotten on Balisan Anniversary

President Masoud Barzani marked the 39th anniversary of the Balisan chemical attack, honoring victims and affirming that the suffering of the Kurdish people will never be forgotten.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani on Thursday marked the 39th anniversary of the chemical bombardment of Balisan and Sheikh Wasan, reaffirming that the pain inflicted on the people of Kurdistan will never be forgotten.

In a message issued on Thursday, President Barzani said the former Iraqi regime committed crimes against the Kurdish people through the chemical attacks targeting Balisan, Sheikh Wasan, and the Khushnawati valley.

Full message of President Masoud Barzani

“In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,

On April 16, 1987, the former Iraqi regime committed another crime against the Kurdish people by carrying out chemical bombardments on Balisan, Sheikh Wasan, and the Khushnawati valley. This crime led to the martyrdom and injury of a large number of innocent civilians in the area.

This crime marked the beginning of a process of chemical attacks against civilian citizens and the continuation of a policy aimed at the eradication of our people. The regime did not stop at that crime, and many of those injured in the tragedy were later arrested and brutally buried alive.

On the 39th anniversary of this inhumane crime, we send our greetings to the pure souls of the martyrs of this tragedy and express our condolences to their families and relatives. The memory and pain of this crime, and all the tragedies that have befallen the people of Kurdistan, will never be forgotten.”

President Barzani’s message underscored the enduring impact of the attack, describing it as part of a broader campaign against Kurdish civilians and a continuation of policies aimed at erasing the Kurdish people.

He emphasized solidarity with the victims’ families while reaffirming the importance of preserving the memory of such atrocities.