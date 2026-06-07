Iraq's Hizbollah Warns of Strikes on US Bases if Washington Intervenes in Iran-Israel War

The Iran-aligned Iraqi faction warns it will target American military installations if Washington intervenes in Iranian-Israeli hostilities.

23 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The armed Iraqi faction known as Hizbollah in Iraq has issued one of its most explicit threats against American military forces in the region, warning on Sunday that any US intervention in the escalating confrontation between Iran and Israel would prompt direct strikes on American bases and interests across Iraq and the wider Middle East.

"If America intervenes in this confrontation and in Iran's bombardment of Israel, we will target its bases and interests in Iraq and the region," the group declared in a statement released on June 7.

The statement establishes a precise and public escalation threshold — a rhetorical move that carries its own strategic logic. By naming the condition that would trigger action, Hizbollah in Iraq simultaneously signals restraint and resolve, warning Washington not to cross a line while advertising its willingness to act if it does. The warning arrives at a moment of acute regional tension: Iran launched missiles targeting several areas in northern Israel, a strike Tehran framed as a response to the expansion of Israeli military operations in Lebanon, particularly in the southern Beirut neighborhood of Dahiyeh.

The Israeli military, for its part, stated it was fully prepared to confront Iranian missile attacks. Media reports indicated that the sound of large explosions had been heard in northern Israel, though full details of damage or casualties were not immediately available.

The threat from Hizbollah in Iraq coincided with sharp remarks from Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of Iran's parliament, who launched a fierce verbal assault on both the United States and Israel.

Qalibaf, who simultaneously leads Iran's negotiating delegation in talks with Washington, argued that neither power operates in good faith at the diplomatic table.

"They are not committed to a ceasefire and do not believe in dialogue," Qalibaf said, accusing both the US and Israel of demonstrating through their conduct in Lebanon — which he described as pressure tactics and violations of prior agreements — that they respond only to the language of force.

The remarks from a sitting parliament speaker and lead negotiator carry particular weight. They reflect a broader Iranian posture that treats military deterrence and diplomatic engagement not as alternatives but as parallel tracks, each reinforcing the other.