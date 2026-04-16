Sanctioned Ships Reach Iranian Waters Despite US Blockade in Strait of Hormuz

Shipping data on Thursday indicated that a limited number of vessels have continued transiting the vital maritime corridor in recent days, despite a US-imposed counter-blockade following the collapse of peace talks aimed at ending nearly seven weeks of fighting.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Two sanctioned cargo vessels have crossed the strategic Strait of Hormuz and appear to have reached Iranian waters, raising questions about the effectiveness of Washington’s ongoing blockade amid the escalating Middle East conflict.

Shipping data on Thursday indicated that a limited number of vessels have continued transiting the vital maritime corridor in recent days, despite a US-imposed counter-blockade following the collapse of peace talks aimed at ending nearly seven weeks of fighting.

The US military said in a statement posted on X that enforcement efforts had prompted compliance from multiple ships. “After 72 hours of enforcement, 14 vessels have turned around to comply with the blockade at the direction of American forces,” it noted. However, unlike previous updates, the statement stopped short of claiming that all attempts to access Iranian ports had been successfully blocked.

Tracking platform Marine Traffic showed that the sanctioned container ship Zaynar 2 moved westward through the strait late Wednesday, entering the Gulf. Its listed destination was Larak Island, located near Iran’s key port of Bandar Abbas, with its last recorded signal placing it close to that area.

A second sanctioned vessel, Neshat, followed a similar path, traveling along Iran’s coastline as it crossed the strait early Thursday. According to the tracking data, it was headed toward Bandar Abbas and was last recorded anchored approximately 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the port.

Maritime analysts say the movements suggest that some vessels may be testing or bypassing US enforcement measures. Tom Sharpe, a former commander in the UK’s Royal Navy, said there is “evidence that ships are perhaps breaking through” the blockade.

Sharpe questioned the apparent gaps in enforcement, noting that from a military and tactical standpoint, maintaining such a blockade “is not that hard” given the resources available to US forces in the region.

The developments highlight the challenges facing Washington as it seeks to tighten pressure on Iran through maritime restrictions while conflict in the region continues.