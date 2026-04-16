Kirkuk Governor Rebwar Taha Resigns, Mohammed Samaan Appointed Successor

On Thursday, during its official meeting, the Kirkuk Provincial Council approved a series of fundamental changes to the structure of the province's local administration.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Rebwar Taha's resignation as Governor of Kirkuk has been approved, and Mohammed Samaan has been appointed as the new Governor.

On Thursday, during its official meeting, the Kirkuk Provincial Council approved a series of fundamental changes to the structure of the province's local administration.

At the beginning of the session, the council formally accepted the resignation of Rebwar Taha from his position as Governor of Kirkuk. This action was taken in accordance with a political agreement reached on August 10, 2024, at Baghdad's Rasheed Hotel between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the Babylon Movement, and a faction of Arab representatives.

Following this, a vote was held to elect a new governor. Out of the 14 council members present, 12 voted in favor of Mohammed Samaan, the head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, to assume the role of the new Governor of Kirkuk.

During the same meeting, the council made another significant decision, appointing Nashat Shawez as Deputy Chairman of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, thereby completing the council's legal and administrative structure.

The August 10, 2024, agreement, which outlined the process for selecting the governor and the head of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, was finalized at the Rasheed Hotel in Baghdad.

This action was executed through an alliance between the PUK faction, a group of Arab representatives, and a representative of the Babylon Movement, in the absence of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Iraqi Turkmen Front, and another Arab coalition.