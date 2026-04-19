Houthi Commander Signals Readiness for Possible Confrontation with Israel, U.S.

In an exclusive statement to Kurdistan24, al-Zubaidi stressed that Houthi forces have reached a high level of readiness, supported by what he described as advanced military capabilities.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Abdulghani Ali al-Zubaidi, a military commander of Yemen’s Houthi forces, said on Sunday that his group is fully prepared for any potential military confrontation with Israel and the United States.

In an exclusive statement to Kurdistan24, al-Zubaidi stressed that Houthi forces have reached a high level of readiness, supported by what he described as advanced military capabilities.

“We have modern military weapons and equipment at our disposal, including long-range missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), which are continuously being developed in both quality and quantity,” he said.

Al-Zubaidi noted that tensions with Israel predate the current conflict, pointing to a history of mutual threats. “This indicates that a potential war between us and Israel was already on the horizon, so we prepared ourselves for all possible military scenarios,” he added.

He also addressed the strategic importance of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world’s key maritime chokepoints. Al-Zubaidi said that closing the strait remains a significant option in the event of escalating hostilities.

“Closing the strait is certainly one of the strongest options. Although it may be a delayed measure at the beginning of the war, if military escalations intensify, resorting to closing the strait will become inevitable,” he stated.

In his remarks, al-Zubaidi further claimed that Israel and other countries are closely monitoring the military developments in Yemen and are aware of the capabilities of Houthi forces.

He asserted that Israel has a clear understanding of the level of military advancement the group has achieved.