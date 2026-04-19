Iran Undecided on Participation in New U.S. Talks Amid Rising Tensions

IRNA reported that “there is no clear prospect of fruitful negotiations,” citing what it described as Washington’s “maximalist and unrealistic demands.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran has yet to decide whether it will participate in an upcoming round of negotiations with the United States in Islamabad, according to Iranian media reports on Sunday, casting uncertainty over renewed diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions.

State news agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that “there is no clear prospect of fruitful negotiations,” citing what it described as Washington’s “maximalist and unrealistic demands,” as well as frequent shifts in its positions and the continuation of a so-called naval blockade.

Meanwhile, semi-official outlets Fars News Agency and Tasnim News Agency, quoting anonymous sources, said Tehran has not yet made a final decision on attending the talks. The reports added that the overall atmosphere surrounding the negotiations “cannot be assessed as very positive,” with one source indicating that lifting U.S. restrictions on Iranian ports would be a precondition for engagement.

The uncertainty comes as the United States prepares for a new round of talks with Iran in Pakistan. A White House official confirmed that U.S. Vice President JD Vance will lead the American delegation, alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior advisor Jared Kushner.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that negotiators would travel to Islamabad for discussions aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as a fragile ceasefire approaches expiration. His initial remarks suggested that Vance would not attend due to security concerns, but this was later clarified by the White House.

The same U.S. delegation participated in a previous round of negotiations held in Islamabad on April 11–12, which ended without a breakthrough.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high following U.S. accusations that Iran violated a recent two-week ceasefire, including alleged attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has warned that failure to reach an agreement could result in severe military consequences.

Despite the escalating rhetoric, U.S. officials have expressed cautious optimism that the upcoming talks could produce significant results, as international pressure intensifies to prevent further escalation in the region.