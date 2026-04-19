Trump: “My Representatives Are Going to Islamabad, Pakistan.”

Trump accused Iran of violating the Hormuz ceasefire and threatened major strikes, as tensions rise amid ongoing disputes over the strait and stalled US-Iran negotiations.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Trump accused Iran of violating the Hormuz ceasefire and threatened major strikes, as tensions rise amid ongoing disputes over the strait and stalled US-Iran negotiations.

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming Iranian forces fired at vessels and escalated tensions in the strategic waterway.

In a post published on Truth Social, Sunday, Trump said: “Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom.”

He added: “That wasn’t nice, was it?”

Trump also confirmed that US representatives are heading to Islamabad for negotiations, stating: “My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations.”

The remarks come amid ongoing disputes over control of the Strait of Hormuz, where both sides have taken conflicting positions on access and enforcement.

Trump said Iran’s actions contradicted its own announcements, adding: “Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it.”

He further argued that the closure disproportionately harms Iran, stating it costs Tehran “$500 Million Dollars a day,” while asserting that the United States is not negatively affected.

“In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC,” he said.

The US president warned that failure to reach an agreement could result in significant military action.

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” Trump wrote.

“NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

The statement comes as negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain unresolved. Iran has said no date has been set for the next round of talks, emphasizing that a framework must be agreed before discussions can proceed.

At the same time, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have intensified, with repeated cycles of closure and reopening shaping the situation.

The waterway was first closed following US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. In response, Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, aiming to pressure Tehran into reopening the strait and returning to negotiations.

During a subsequent 10-day ceasefire, Iran announced a temporary reopening of the strait for commercial vessels. However, disputes over the terms of access and accusations of violations led to renewed restrictions.

Iran has also declared a “new system” governing the strait, asserting tighter control over maritime traffic, although details of that system have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, US forces have continued enforcing the blockade, with officials previously stating that vessels have been turned away from Iranian ports.

Trump’s latest remarks highlight the fragile nature of the ceasefire, as military threats and diplomatic efforts continue in parallel.