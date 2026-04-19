Israel Orders ‘Full Force’ Response in Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

Speaking at an event in the occupied West Bank, Katz stated that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had directed the Israeli military to act decisively “both on the ground and from the air” to protect soldiers deployed in southern Lebanon.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Israel Katz, Minister of Defense of Israel, said Sunday that the military has been instructed to use “full force” in Lebanon, even during the ongoing ceasefire, if Israeli troops come under threat.

Speaking at an event in the occupied West Bank, Katz stated that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had directed the Israeli military to act decisively “both on the ground and from the air” to protect soldiers deployed in southern Lebanon.

He added that the military had also been ordered to demolish structures in frontline villages near the border, which he described as being used by Hezbollah as “terror outposts” posing a threat to Israeli communities.

The remarks come amid a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that took effect at midnight local time on April 16. The truce, brokered by the United States and announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, is intended to create space for negotiations toward a permanent agreement.

The initial ceasefire period may be extended if progress is achieved in the ongoing talks.

Netanyahu has previously stated that Israeli forces will not withdraw during the truce and will remain in a 10-kilometer-deep “security zone” inside southern Lebanon.

While not directly participating in the negotiations in Washington, Hezbollah has indicated conditional support for the ceasefire, insisting on a complete halt to attacks and the eventual withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Trump has also invited Israeli and Lebanese leaders to the White House for high-level discussions, which could take place within the next two weeks.