PM Barzani, IFA President Adnan Dirjal Discuss Strengthening Sports Cooperation

Both sides emphasized that a unified approach is essential for sustaining the growth of sports infrastructure and talent development across the country.

34 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Monday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Adnan Dirjal, the President of the Iraq Football Association (IFA), to discuss the future of sports coordination and celebrate recent historic achievements in Iraqi football.

The primary focus of the meeting was on enhancing cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government in the sports sector. Both sides emphasized that a unified approach is essential for sustaining the growth of sports infrastructure and talent development across the country.

Adnan Dirjal commended PM Barzani’s consistent support for athletes and sports clubs within the Kurdistan Region. He noted that this backing has been a catalyst for Kurdistan-based clubs to achieve significant success at both national and international levels.

Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed his full support for Dirjal’s ongoing initiatives to modernize football in Iraq. The PM praised the IFA President's leadership, particularly in navigating recent challenges to promote a culture of excellence in the sport.

The meeting comes at a high point for Iraqi sports. On April 1, 2026, the Iraqi national football team secured a historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Bolivia 2–1 in a decisive playoff match in Monterrey, Mexico.

This achievement, which marks Iraq's first return to the World Cup stage since 1986, has been a central theme in recent high-level sports discussions.