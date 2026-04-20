Hamas Rejects US-Backed Disarmament Proposal Amid Ceasefire Disputes

Hamas views proposal as a “trap,” warns of civil war risk in Gaza as negotiations intensify under mounting international pressure

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Hamas has firmly rejected a US-backed proposal to disarm the group in the Gaza Strip, warning that the plan could trigger internal conflict and further destabilize Palestinian society, according to media reports published on Monday citing sources familiar with the talks.

Palestinian officials cited by regional media said the proposal—put forward by the so-called “Board of Peace”—is viewed by Hamas as a “trap” that would leave Gaza vulnerable while failing to address ongoing violations by Israel under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement.

“Hamas completely rejects this,” a Gaza-based source said, adding that opposition is particularly strong within its armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, which considers disarmament tantamount to “collective suicide.”

The plan was reportedly presented earlier this month by Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s High Representative for Gaza, during meetings in Cairo.

It calls for Hamas to relinquish its weapons as part of a broader transition toward a technocratic governing body for the enclave.

However, Hamas officials argue the proposal disproportionately targets Palestinian armed groups while ignoring what they describe as Israeli-backed armed factions operating inside Gaza.

Sources said the group fears such a move would create a security vacuum and potentially drive population displacement.

“The aim is that disarmament would lead to greater instability, prompting more people to leave Gaza,” one source said. “It is a way to drain the Strip of its population.”

Another contentious element of the proposal involves the dismissal of approximately 20,000 civil servants—effectively Gaza’s administrative workforce. Hamas officials warn that this would cripple governance and basic service delivery in the territory.

“This would be a complete disaster for any society,” a source said, questioning how such a large number of experienced personnel could be replaced.

Ceasefire violations and stalled progress

Hamas has insisted that any discussion of disarmament must follow full implementation of the first phase of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement reached in October.

According to Hamas, the deal was intended "to halt a two-year conflict that had devastated Gaza and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians."

Under the agreement, Israel was required to significantly ease restrictions on humanitarian aid, allowing up to 600 trucks daily into Gaza. However, sources citing Hamas officials say these conditions have not been met, with aid flows remaining limited and the humanitarian situation unresolved.

Reports indicate that more than 700 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire came into effect, further eroding trust between the parties; however, the figures have not been independently verified and are based on information provided by Hamas officials to media outlets.

High-pressure negotiations

Talks over the proposal have continued in recent weeks under mounting pressure. According to sources, Mladenov presented the plan as a “take-it-or-leave-it” offer, warning that failure to accept it could lead to a resumption of full-scale war.

In one instance, Hamas was reportedly given a 48-hour deadline to respond. Meetings also included senior US officials, including Major General Jasper Jeffers and adviser Aryeh Lightstone, whose presence was said to have intensified pressure on the group.

Egypt, a key mediator, has also pushed Hamas to accept the proposal despite the group’s concerns about its broader implications. Sources cited by regional media suggest Cairo is seeking to avoid tensions with Washington.

A revised version of the proposal reportedly links progress on disarmament to Israel’s compliance with ceasefire obligations, though it remains unclear whether this adjustment will be sufficient to secure Hamas’s approval.

Partial concessions and lingering divisions

While Hamas has rejected full disarmament, reports indicate the group may be willing to hand over thousands of automatic rifles and light weapons used by its internal security forces. However, it intends to retain the arsenal of its military wing, including rockets and heavy weaponry.

This position falls short of the demands by both Israel and the United States for complete disarmament.

Meanwhile, some Gaza residents have voiced frustration with the ongoing impasse. “We want Hamas to give up their weapons and the Israelis to withdraw,” said Saed Abu Aita, a resident who lost two daughters in the war.

The Israeli military has signaled expectations that Hamas may soon begin taking steps toward disarmament, though officials have provided little detail.

Washington similarly anticipates initial measures, including the transfer of heavy weapons and intelligence on tunnel networks, could begin in early May.

Despite these signals, deep divisions remain, and the risk of renewed conflict continues to loom over the talks.