KRG Reaffirms Unity, Rejects False Claims of ‘Dual Administration’

Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani in a statement clarified that the government remains the sole, constitutionally recognized federal entity representing the people of Kurdistan—built on the “sacrifices of martyrs and the long-standing struggle of the people of Kurdistan.”

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a firm but constructive statement issued today, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reaffirmed the unity and constitutional integrity of the Region, dismissing recent claims of a so-called “dual administration” as unfounded.

Speaking on behalf of the KRG, Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani in a statement clarified that the government remains the sole, constitutionally recognized federal entity representing the people of Kurdistan—built on the “sacrifices of martyrs and the long-standing struggle of the people of Kurdistan.”

“Despite persistent attempts to impose a ‘dual administration’ reality on the region, we will not permit such efforts, and they are destined to fail,” Hawramani said.

He also addressed recent rumors regarding the delivery of American weaponry. Hawramani noted that any such claims circulating in the media are based on misrepresentations. He emphasized that if the United States has provided military support to any party, the truth will come to light—sooner or later—rendering any deception unnecessary. The KRG’s message reassures the public that facts, not rumors, will ultimately prevail.

The statement further highlighted that the individual in question holds no legal or official standing to speak on behalf of government institutions. His repeated inaccuracies, the KRG noted, will not succeed in diverting scrutiny away from himself or his associates.