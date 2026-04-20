UAE Foils Iran-Linked Group Plot, Arrests 27 Suspects

In a statement, security officials said the group had been planning “systematic terrorist and sabotage operations” within the UAE. Authorities confirmed that 27 suspects were arrested as part of the operation, and released their names alongside mugshots.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have dismantled an Iran-linked group accused of plotting “terrorist” acts and attempting to recruit Emirati citizens, the country’s State Security Service announced on Monday.

In a statement, security officials said the group had been planning “systematic terrorist and sabotage operations” within the UAE. Authorities confirmed that 27 suspects were arrested as part of the operation, and released their names alongside mugshots.

Investigations further revealed that the network maintained links to the concept of Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist), a governing doctrine in Iran that underpins the country’s political system.

The arrests come amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing concerns among Gulf states over Iran’s influence and alleged support for non-state actors across the Middle East.

The UAE has long prioritized internal security and counterterrorism efforts, positioning itself as one of the most stable countries in the region. Emirati authorities have previously disrupted suspected extremist cells and tightened laws targeting terrorism financing and recruitment.

Tensions between Gulf Arab states and Iran have persisted for decades, largely driven by geopolitical rivalries, sectarian divisions, and differing visions for regional influence. Gulf countries, including the UAE, have repeatedly accused Tehran of backing armed groups and attempting to expand its ideological and political reach.

While Iran has consistently denied such allegations, incidents involving alleged Iran-linked networks continue to raise security concerns across the region, particularly as diplomatic relations fluctuate between confrontation and cautious engagement.