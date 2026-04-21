KRG Submits Audited Salary Lists to Baghdad Amid Reaffirmation of Regional Unity

The KRG has confirmed the submission of audited salary lists to Baghdad, resolving technical hurdles to ensure the distribution of financial entitlements to employees in the Kurdistan Region.

35 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Peshewa Hawramani, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), announced on Tuesday that all technical obstacles regarding the April salary lists for the Region’s civil servants have been resolved and the documentation has been formally submitted to the federal government in Baghdad.

Speaking during a Kurdistan24 news bulletin with Kurdistan24 news anchor Kovan Ezzat, Hawramani indicated that the Regional Ministry of Finance has concluded a full audit of the records, clearing the way for the disbursement of financial entitlements following the start of the federal government’s own internal distribution cycle.

The spokesperson’s announcement marks a critical juncture in the ongoing administrative coordination between Erbil and Baghdad regarding the fiscal rights of the Kurdistan Region’s employees.

According to Hawramani, the Regional Ministry of Finance conducted a comprehensive review of the payroll data before transmitting the finalized lists to the federal authorities.

The government expects that once the federal government initiates its standard salary distribution for the month of April, the corresponding financial entitlements for the Kurdistan Region will be released accordingly.

This development follows a period of technical scrutiny intended to ensure that all payroll records align with federal requirements, thereby mitigating potential delays in the transfer of funds.

Beyond fiscal matters, the government addressed recent public discourse concerning the status of international military assistance.

In response to rumors suggesting the disappearance of certain weapon systems, Hawramani stated that the United States government maintains a rigorous and close monitoring system over its military aid.

The spokesperson emphasized that the American authorities are fully aware of the specific quantities of weaponry provided and maintain precise records of the intended recipients.

According to the official statement, the transparency of the U.S. military aid program renders external accusations on the matter unnecessary, as the delivery of equipment is conducted through a clear and documented chain of custody.

The spokesperson also touched upon the internal political climate of the Kurdistan Region, specifically addressing claims regarding a potential "dual-administration."

Hawramani noted that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has consistently underscored the importance of providing essential services to all areas of the Region without discrimination.

While acknowledging that certain parties have attempted to create institutional obstacles, the spokesperson asserted that the KRG is dedicated to a unified and strong government.

The administration, he added, has no intention of returning to "point zero" in its governance model and is working toward institutional consolidation.

In a separate but related institutional statement, the KRG reaffirmed its position as the sole, constitutionally recognized federal entity representing the people of Kurdistan.

The government noted that its authority is built upon the “sacrifices of martyrs and the long-standing struggle of the people of Kurdistan.”

This institutional foundation serves as the basis for the government’s rejection of any attempts to impose a “dual administration” reality on the region. According to the spokesperson, such efforts to divide the administrative integrity of the Kurdistan Region are destined to fail and will not be permitted by the current leadership.

Further clarifying rumors regarding military support, Hawramani indicated that claims circulating in various media outlets are based on misrepresentations of the facts.

The government’s release noted that if the United States has provided military support to any party, the details will eventually become public knowledge, making any current attempts at deception or the spread of misinformation futile.

The KRG’s communication serves to reassure the public that verified facts will ultimately displace unconfirmed reports.

The government statement also provided a formal distancing from an individual who has frequently commented on government affairs in the media.

According to the KRG, the individual in question holds no legal or official standing to speak on behalf of government institutions.

The spokesperson noted that this individual’s repeated inaccuracies are viewed as an attempt to divert scrutiny away from himself or his associates.

This clarification reinforces the KRG’s policy of ensuring that official communications are channeled exclusively through authorized institutional representatives.

Regarding the broader security and political pressures facing the Kurdistan Region, Hawramani addressed the ongoing challenges directed at the Prime Minister’s office.

He stated that these pressures and attacks would not be successful in halting the “journey of reconstruction” or the government’s fundamental duty to protect the people of Kurdistan.

The administration remains focused on its development goals despite the presence of external and internal opposition.

The structural discipline of the KRG’s recent communications emphasizes a commitment to institutional unity and the rule of law.

By resolving the technical disputes over salary lists and providing clarity on the nature of international military aid, the regional government is seeking to stabilize its administrative relationship with the federal government in Baghdad while consolidating its internal authority.

Hawramani’s remarks highlight a strategic effort to move beyond administrative friction and toward a more predictable fiscal and security environment for the Kurdistan Region’s citizens.