EU Proposes Restoring 1978 Cooperation Agreement With Syria

The EU proposed restoring its 1978 agreement with Syria, launching political talks, expanding economic ties, and supporting Kurdish integration as part of a broader policy shift

6 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The European Commission has proposed a full resumption of its 1978 cooperation agreement with Syria, signaling a significant shift toward renewed engagement ahead of planned talks with Syrian authorities in May.

The move marks a broader policy adjustment by the European Union after years of frozen relations, as Brussels seeks to relaunch formal political contacts and open the door to deeper economic and security cooperation.

According to a document seen by Reuters, published Monday, the EU plans to fully restore the agreement and initiate a High-Level Political Dialogue — defined as formal and structured talks — with Syria’s transitional authorities on May 11.

The proposal also outlines plans to “reframe and adapt” the EU’s sanctions regime, aiming to maintain leverage while engaging with Syria’s leadership and targeting actors seen as obstructing the political transition.

Syria, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, is seeking broader international reintegration after most Western sanctions were lifted at the end of 2024. Al-Sharaa came to power after leading an alliance of Islamist rebel factions that removed former leader Bashar al-Assad following a 14-year war.

The EU document places strong emphasis on economic engagement. It proposes frameworks for trade and investment, mobilization of private sector funding, and reforms to improve Syria’s business environment through a new technical assistance hub.

Migration is another central focus. The EU said it would work with Syrian authorities to facilitate the “safe, voluntary and dignified return” of refugees and displaced people. Europe currently hosts more than one million Syrian refugees and asylum seekers, with roughly half residing in Germany, making their return a key issue in ongoing discussions with Damascus.

The proposal also highlights Syria’s growing strategic role as a regional transit hub. Plans include integrating the country into major connectivity initiatives such as the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor, positioning Syria as a link for transport, energy, and digital infrastructure.

This role has gained importance amid disruptions linked to the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A first tanker carrying Iraqi oil transported overland departed from Syria’s Baniyas port on Thursday, reflecting shifting energy routes. In parallel, Turkey, Syria, and Jordan have agreed to upgrade railway networks to create a corridor connecting southern Europe to the Gulf.

On security, the EU signaled readiness to support institutional development in Syria, including training for police forces and capacity-building within the interior ministry, alongside cooperation on counterterrorism, drug trafficking, and organized crime.

The document also underscores EU backing for an agreement reached in January between Damascus and Kurdish-led authorities in northeastern Syria. The agreement includes integrating local institutions into the state and expanding rights for Syrian Kurds as part of the broader political transition.

In a notable development, Syria appointed in March the commander, Sipan Hammo of the People's Defense Units (YPG) Kurdish forces as deputy defense minister for eastern territories, following the handover of the last remaining US military base in the area to the Syrian army last week.

The proposal, which reflects a comprehensive shift in EU policy toward Syria, will require formal approval by the European Council before implementation.