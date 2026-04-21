US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran-Linked Weapons Networks

In a statement, the Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had sanctioned 14 targets based in Iran, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates for their alleged roles in acquiring or moving weapons and related components on behalf of the Iranian government.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced a new round of sanctions on Tuesday targeting individuals, entities, and aircraft linked to Iran’s weapons procurement and transport networks, as part of ongoing efforts to curb Tehran’s military capabilities.

In a statement, the Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had sanctioned 14 targets based in Iran, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates for their alleged roles in acquiring or moving weapons and related components on behalf of the Iranian government.

The move comes as Washington seeks to weaken Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal while preventing the country from rebuilding its production capacity. According to the statement, Tehran has increasingly relied on Shahed-series one-way attack drones to strike U.S. interests and allied targets, including regional energy infrastructure.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the measures were part of a broader campaign known as “Economic Fury,” aimed at holding Iran accountable.

“The Iranian regime must be held accountable for its extortion of global energy markets and indiscriminate targeting of civilians with missiles and drones,” Bessent said. “Under President Donald Trump’s leadership, Treasury will continue to follow the money and target the Iranian regime’s recklessness and those who enable it.”

The sanctions build on the implementation of National Security Presidential Memorandum 2, which directs U.S. agencies to limit Iran’s missile program, counter its weapons development, and restrict access to resources by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Tuesday’s action also marks the fifth round of nonproliferation-related designations following the reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran in September 2025, which Washington said was triggered by Tehran’s failure to meet its nuclear commitments.

Among those targeted are individuals tied to Iran-based Pishgam Electronic Safeh Company, accused of procuring components used in Shahed-136 drones for the IRGC Aerospace Force. The company and its chief executive, Hamid Reza Janghorbani, had previously been sanctioned for supporting Iran’s drone and missile programs.

The Treasury said the latest measures were issued under Executive Orders 13382 and 13224, which target weapons proliferation networks and entities linked to terrorism.