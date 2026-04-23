Erdogan Says Turkey Peace Process ‘Progressing Positively’ Amid Ongoing Political Engagement

Speaking to journalists during a ceremony marking the 106th anniversary of the establishment of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Erdogan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the process.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the country’s peace process is continuing “in a very positive manner,” emphasizing that there has been no slowdown in recent developments.

Speaking to journalists during a ceremony marking the 106th anniversary of the establishment of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Erdogan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the process.

“The process is continuing in a very positive manner and at the same pace; nothing has stalled,” he said.

Addressing a political dialogue, Erdogan also underlined ongoing engagement with opposition groups, particularly the main opposition party.

“Of course, we meet with the main opposition party—why wouldn’t we? I am the leader of the ruling party, and they are the main opposition,” he stated.

His remarks come as political observers closely monitor efforts toward conflict resolution and the broader normalization of political relations across Türkiye.

The current phase of the peace process follows significant developments in 2025. On May 12, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (better known as PKK) announced after its 12th congress that it would dissolve its organizational structure and end its armed struggle.

In a subsequent step, a video message from imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan was released on July 9, outlining the group’s disarmament process. The message was widely viewed as a milestone in advancing a renewed peace initiative in Türkiye and Northern Kurdistan.

Later that month, during a ceremony near Jasana Cave on the borders of Sulaimani province, 30 fighters symbolically burned their weapons after issuing a disarmament statement.