Trump Orders Navy to Target Mine-Laying Vessels in Strait of Hormuz

“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be… that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said in a post.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States would destroy any vessel attempting to lay mines in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, escalating pressure on Iran amid a deepening maritime standoff.

“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be… that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said in a post. “There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now.”

The narrow waterway, a critical artery for global energy shipments, is currently at the center of a “double blockade” imposed by both Washington and Tehran, bringing maritime traffic to a near standstill despite a fragile ceasefire.

Since late February, Iran has largely restricted access to the strait in response to U.S.-Israeli military actions. Although Tehran briefly declared the passage open on April 17, it quickly reversed course, requiring vessels to obtain authorization from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Meanwhile, the United States has enforced its own naval blockade under what officials describe as Operation Economic Fury. According to United States Central Command (CENTCOM), at least 31 vessels have been intercepted or turned back as of Wednesday.

The standoff has severely disrupted global shipping, with traffic dropping from around 130 vessels per day before the conflict to only a handful. Thousands of seafarers and an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 ships are now stranded in the Persian Gulf, raising concerns over energy supplies and international trade flows.