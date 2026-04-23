Air Defenses Activated in Tehran Amid Ceasefire Tensions; Israel Denies Strikes

The official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that the “sound of air defense firing” was heard in the western areas of the capital.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Air defense systems were activated across parts of Tehran on Thursday evening, according to Iranian state media, marking the first such reports since a ceasefire between Iran and Israel came into effect.

The official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that the “sound of air defense firing” was heard in the western areas of the capital. Meanwhile, Mehr News Agency said defense systems were engaged in multiple locations to counter unspecified “hostile targets,” without providing further details.

Despite the reports, an Israeli security source told AFP that Israel was not conducting airstrikes inside Iran. “Israel is not attacking in Iran,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The developments come hours after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israel was “prepared to resume the war against Iran,” adding that the country was awaiting a green light from the United States to escalate its military campaign.

Separately, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington faced no immediate pressure to end the conflict, warning that “the clock is ticking” for Tehran as the war continues to impact the global economy.

“I have all the time in the world, but Iran doesn’t,” Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform, claiming Iran’s military capabilities had been severely degraded and that a blockade imposed on the country remained firmly in place.