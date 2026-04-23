Mojtaba Khamenei Says ‘Enemy Defeated’ Amid War of Words with Trump

“As a result of this remarkable unity that has emerged among our fellow citizens, the enemy has been defeated,” he said.

38 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday addressed Iranians via the social media platform X, warning of what he described as a coordinated media campaign by adversaries to undermine national unity and stability.

“The enemy has launched a media campaign to undermine national unity, stability, and security — be vigilant and do not be deceived,” Khamenei said in his message.

Responding to recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, Khamenei asserted that Iran had already prevailed due to internal cohesion. “As a result of this remarkable unity that has emerged among our fellow citizens, the enemy has been defeated,” he said.

He added that unity within the country had grown stronger, while Iran’s adversaries were becoming “more humiliated and insignificant.” Khamenei further cautioned that hostile efforts were aimed at influencing public morale and perception, urging citizens to remain alert and not allow such attempts to succeed.

The statement comes amid escalating rhetoric between Tehran and Washington. Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and other senior political and military figures also pushed back against Trump’s comments.

Trump had claimed that Iran is facing deep internal crises and unrest, alleging that the country’s leadership is fractured and engaged in intense infighting between rival factions. He further argued that Iranian officials lack clear leadership and that the country can no longer function as a destabilizing force in the Middle East.

Khamenei’s remarks reflect Tehran’s effort to project unity and resilience in the face of mounting external pressure and sharply critical statements from Washington.