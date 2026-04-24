US Treasury Freezes $344 Million in Crypto Linked to Iran Under New Sanctions Push

The US Treasury froze $344 million in cryptocurrency tied to Iran, expanding sanctions to target digital financial networks.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — The United States has intensified its financial measures against Iran, announcing new sanctions targeting cryptocurrency networks linked to Tehran and freezing hundreds of millions of dollars.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent said the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned multiple digital wallets associated with Iran, resulting in the freeze of $344 million in cryptocurrency assets.

“Under Economic Fury, @USTreasury will continue to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds,” the statement said.

Officials added: “Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is sanctioning multiple wallets tied to Iran — resulting in the freeze of $344 million in cryptocurrency.”

The announcement emphasized that Washington will continue to monitor and disrupt financial flows connected to Iran.

“We will follow the money that Tehran is desperately attempting to move outside of the country and target all financial lifelines tied to the regime,” the statement added.

Under Economic Fury, @USTreasury will continue to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds.



Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is sanctioning multiple wallets tied to Iran — resulting in the freeze of $344 million in… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) April 24, 2026

The move reflects ongoing efforts by the United States to limit Iran’s financial capabilities by targeting alternative channels used to move funds beyond traditional banking systems.

The latest sanctions come amid broader U.S. measures aimed at increasing economic pressure on Iran during ongoing tensions. Washington has expanded its use of financial tools to target networks linked to Tehran, including efforts to disrupt funding mechanisms outside conventional financial systems. The freezing of cryptocurrency assets signals an expansion of U.S. sanctions into digital financial channels, as Washington continues to target Iran’s ability to access and move funds.