Oil Surges as Iran and Israel Exchange Strikes, Shattering Fragile Ceasefire

Brent crude climbs toward $98 a barrel, Asian stocks tumble, and peace talks teeter after the first direct hostilities between Tehran and Jerusalem since April's ceasefire took effect

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The fragile architecture of peace that Washington had spent weeks assembling between Iran and Israel came under its most severe stress yet on Sunday night, as the two countries exchanged direct strikes for the first time since the April ceasefire, sending oil prices surging and Asian financial markets into sharp decline.

OilPrice.com reported on Sunday that Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on Beirut targeting what Israel described as a Hezbollah command center. The missile salvo marked the first direct Iranian attack on Israel since the ceasefire between the two countries took effect in April. Israel subsequently retaliated with strikes on targets in western and central Iran, despite calls from President Donald Trump to hold back.

As Republic World noted on Monday, Iran has made a ceasefire in Lebanon a formal condition for any peace deal with Washington. Every collapse of the Lebanon ceasefire resets the diplomatic timeline for a US-Iran agreement, which in turn resets the timeline for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, sustaining the global crude supply disruption that has defined the economic dimension of the conflict.

Oil Markets Respond Sharply

The market reaction was immediate and significant. CNBC confirmed on Monday that Brent crude futures for July advanced more than 3 percent to $96.05 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures for August gained 3.46 percent to $93.67 a barrel in early Monday trading. At the peak of Monday's session, Brent crude approached $98 a barrel, and WTI climbed toward $95, representing increases of nearly 5 percent for both benchmarks.

Data published by the AAA motor club on Monday showed gasoline prices at the pump fell slightly to a national average of $4.17 a gallon on Sunday, though that figure still represents a 40 percent increase since the war began on Feb. 28, 2026. The average price of diesel fell two cents to $5.34 a gallon on the same day, still 42 percent above its pre-war level.

In a report published by CNBC on Monday, analysts highlighted continued disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow maritime corridor between Iran and Oman that under normal conditions carries as much as one-fifth of the world's daily oil supply. OPEC+ separately agreed on June 8 to increase output targets by 188,000 barrels per day from July, marking the fourth consecutive monthly production quota increase since the closure of the strait.

Asian Markets Fall Sharply

The financial contagion spread quickly to Asian equity markets, where countries are among the world's largest oil and gas importers. South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index, described by analysts as the world's best-performing major stock market this year, fell 8 percent before trading was temporarily halted, later recovering partially to end the day down approximately 7 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 4 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 pointed to a modest decline when American markets resumed trading on Monday.

Diplomatic Architecture Under Pressure

The exchange of strikes dealt a serious blow to negotiations. Officials told MS NOW on June 8, 2026, that an Iranian negotiator directly involved in talks between Tehran and Washington said a deal with President Trump is "no longer feasible at this stage."

Iranian state media disclosed on Monday that Tehran would halt talks with the US in response to the Israeli attacks in Lebanon, and that Iran would move to completely close the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation. Trump subsequently posted on social media that talks with Iran are continuing, as CNBC documented on the same date.

Citing statements published on Monday, Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the US naval blockade and what he described as violations of agreements regarding Lebanon constitute violations of the ceasefire, adding that US and regional military bases and assets are now "legitimate targets," as reported by CNBC.

Discovery Alert observed on Monday that the speed and scale of the market response reflects not merely routine geopolitical anxiety but a specific diplomatic linkage now well understood by traders and analysts: Iran has formally conditioned any peace agreement with Washington on the achievement of a ceasefire in Lebanon. Every time that ceasefire collapses, the diplomatic clock resets, the Hormuz reopening timeline extends, and the global crude supply disruption deepens.

The events of Sunday night have placed the entire diplomatic framework constructed by Washington over recent weeks in serious jeopardy, raising the prospect that the conflict, after a period of relative stasis under the ceasefire, may be entering a new and more dangerous phase.