Former Turkish PM Praises Kurdistan’s Neutrality in the Iranian War as a wise decision

The former Turkish PM praised Kurdistan Region leaders during a visit to Kurdistan24 and said avoiding involvement in the Iran-Israel-US conflict helped protect the Kurdish people from further suffering

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Former Turkish Prime Minister and the Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu said on Tuesday that the Kurdistan Region's decision not to become involved in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States was a "wise decision," warning against exposing Kurds to another humanitarian catastrophe.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 during his visit to Erbil on Tuesday, Davutoğlu expressed his satisfaction at returning to the Kurdistan Region and described his long-standing connection with the city.

"I have visited Erbil many times, both as prime minister and foreign minister, and this is my fourth visit in the last two years," he said. "That is why I always describe myself as 'Ahmed Erbilli.'"

Davutoğlu said he held meetings with President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. Foreign relations official Hoshyar Zebari also attended the discussions.

According to Davutoğlu, the meetings were conducted in a friendly atmosphere and focused on regional developments, the impact of ongoing conflicts, and relations between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region.

"We discussed regional developments, the consequences of war, and ties between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region," he said.

Praise for President Barzani

The former Turkish prime minister praised President Barzani's political experience, describing him as one of the region's most seasoned leaders.

"President Barzani is not only an important figure in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, but one of the most experienced politicians in the entire region," Davutoğlu said. "I listened carefully to his views, and he listened to my observations as well."

Addressing the escalating regional tensions, Davutoğlu commended both Baghdad and Erbil for remaining outside the conflict.

"Iraq in general, and the Kurdistan Region in particular, did not become part of the war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. This was a wise decision," he said.

He stressed that Kurdish communities should not once again bear the consequences of regional conflicts.

"We do not want our Kurdish brothers to suffer again or be drawn into war. We do not want the Kurds to face another massacre or another Halabja," Davutoğlu stated.

At the conclusion of his remarks, Davutoğlu thanked Kurdistan24 for providing the opportunity for the interview and expressed hope that Kurdistan and the wider region would be protected from future dangers and instability.

His visit comes amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing diplomatic efforts across the Middle East, with leaders increasingly emphasizing stability and restraint as conflict continues to reshape regional dynamics.