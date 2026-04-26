Israel Deployed Iron Dome to UAE During Iran War: AXIOS

Israel deployed an Iron Dome system to the UAE during the Iran war, as the country faced hundreds of missiles and thousands of drone attacks.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — Israel deployed an Iron Dome air defense system to the United Arab Emirates in the early stages of the war with Iran, marking an unprecedented expansion of military cooperation between the two countries, according to Axios.

Citing two Israeli officials and one U.S. official, the report said the system was sent along with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops to operate it, in response to escalating Iranian attacks on the UAE.

The deployment, which had not been previously disclosed, came after a call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, Israeli officials said.

“That was the first time Israel had sent an Iron Dome battery to another country, and the UAE was the first country outside of the U.S. and Israel in which the system was used,” a senior Israeli official said.

According to the report, the system intercepted dozens of Iranian missiles during the conflict.

The move followed what officials described as extensive attacks by Iran on the UAE. According to the Emirati Ministry of Defense, Iran fired around 550 ballistic and cruise missiles and more than 2,200 drones at the country since the beginning of the war.

Most of the projectiles were intercepted, though some struck military and civilian targets.

The scale of the attacks led the UAE to seek assistance from allies, including Israel.

Israeli officials also said the Israeli Air Force conducted strikes targeting short-range missiles in southern Iran before they could be launched toward the UAE and other Gulf states.

The deployment of Israeli troops to Emirati territory was described as politically sensitive, though Emirati officials said the war had shifted public perception.

One official said that actors contributing to the country’s defense against Iranian attacks would be viewed positively.

Israeli and Emirati officials said coordination between the two countries has intensified during the war, both militarily and politically.

Relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates were formalized in 2020 under a peace agreement that opened the door for expanded diplomatic, economic, and security cooperation. While differences have persisted on regional issues, officials from both sides say the partnership has reached its closest point during the current conflict.

During the war, the UAE was described as one of the most heavily targeted countries in the region, facing sustained missile and drone attacks. The scale of these attacks — totaling hundreds of missiles and thousands of drones — placed significant pressure on national defense systems and prompted increased reliance on international support.

At the same time, the UAE has maintained complex relations with Iran, balancing economic and regional considerations alongside security concerns. The escalation of hostilities has tested this balance, as direct attacks have reshaped the security environment.

The developments unfolded amid a broader regional escalation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has included cross-border strikes, maritime tensions, and the involvement of allied and proxy forces across multiple fronts.

Officials also noted that several countries, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Australia, provided varying levels of support to the UAE during the conflict.

The deployment of Israel’s Iron Dome system to the UAE reflects a significant deepening of security cooperation, as regional alliances evolve in response to sustained threats and shifting dynamics in the Middle East.