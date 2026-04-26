KDP Sets Terms for Return as Iraq's Parliamentary Deadlock Deepens

The KDP has submitted its formal conditions to federal authorities, stipulating that the party's return to the Iraqi Parliament depends on Baghdad systematically addressing its constitutional demands.

8 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has submitted a comprehensive package of conditions and demands to federal authorities in Baghdad, per information obtained by Kurdistan24 on Sunday, establishing a formalized framework for negotiations regarding the party's ongoing boycott of the Iraqi governmental and legislative process.

The submission coincides directly with an initiative launched by the Presidency of the Iraqi Parliament, which called upon the heads of parliamentary blocs to form a joint committee aimed at engaging absent factions and restoring dialogue within the legislature.

Resolving the KDP's absence is viewed by parliament officials as essential for passing critical legislation during a highly sensitive period for Iraq and the broader region.

The current standoff highlights a deepening institutional crisis in Baghdad, where persistent disputes over government formation and adherence to constitutional power-sharing have stalled federal operations.

This legislative paralysis has been further exacerbated by the Coordination Framework's inability to agree on a prime ministerial candidate, complicating efforts to restore normal governance.

Conditions for Re-Engagement

The Politburo of the Kurdistan Democratic Party has compiled its concerns, conditions, and demands into a single, unified package.

According to party officials, responding to Kurdistan24, this document will serve as the exclusive basis for impending discussions with Iraqi political parties regarding a potential return to the federal capital.

A senior source within the Kurdistan Democratic Party told Kurdistan24 that the party leadership will make a final decision on returning to the parliamentary assembly hall only after these core issues are formally addressed by their federal counterparts.

"We have not withdrawn; rather, we have concerns and have returned [to Erbil]," the senior source said. "Whenever those concerns are addressed and the issues are resolved, the KDP leadership will then make its decision."

The KDP faction previously stated in an official announcement that their ongoing legislative boycott was initiated as a direct protest against what the party described as ongoing "constitutional and legal violations" occurring within the Parliament.

At the time of the announcement, the parliamentary bloc noted that their decision to abstain from sessions would remain in effect indefinitely until these structural grievances were systematically resolved.

The Parliamentary Delegation and Dialogue Efforts

In response to the prolonged legislative absence of the Kurdish lawmakers, the Presidency of the Iraqi Parliament mandated the formation of a joint committee during its session last Wednesday.

According to the Presidency, the committee's primary directive is to open talks with parties that have boycotted or been absent from parliamentary sessions in recent weeks, with a particular focus on facilitating the return of the KDP bloc.

Parliament officials stated the initiative is intended to lay the groundwork for broader national understanding.

They underscored the critical importance of inclusive participation from all political components in advancing the legislative agenda and breaking the current deadlock.

To execute this mandate, a top delegation comprising the heads of Iraqi parliamentary blocs was scheduled to visit the KDP faction in Erbil today, Sunday.

The explicit aim of the visit is to establish a reliable ground for understanding and formally negotiate the specific obstacles and reasons that prompted the KDP to boycott parliamentary sessions.

Systemic Deadlock and Postponed Negotiations

Despite the formal formation of the joint committee, diplomatic outreach has faced logistical and political friction linked to the broader national gridlock.

Daner Abdulghafar, spokesperson for the KDP parliamentary faction in Baghdad, revealed late Saturday that a planned visit by an Iraqi parliamentary delegation to the Kurdistan Region had previously been postponed due to continued disagreements among federal factions over the selection of a prime ministerial candidate.

The legislative boycott intersects heavily with this broader inability to form a functional federal government.

Abdulghafar firmly rejected recent accusations that Kurdish parties are responsible for Iraq's prolonged political deadlock, pointing instead to the rival Shiite coalition.

"Previously, some Iraqi political actors claimed that Kurds were behind the paralysis of the political process," Abdulghafar stated. "Now it is clear to everyone that the crisis lies within the Coordination Framework itself, which has failed to agree on a candidate for prime minister."

Security Concerns and Constitutional Violations

Beyond political gridlock, the KDP's demands are inherently tied to severe security and economic deterioration across the country. Abdulghafar highlighted that the federal government is currently failing in its fundamental duty to protect its citizens and the Kurdistan Region.

He pointed specifically to the near-daily drone and missile attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region as stark evidence of Baghdad's inability to provide adequate security.

This severe security deficit compounds the political and institutional grievances driving the KDP's withdrawal from the federal capital.

The KDP maintains that its presence in the Iraqi parliament represents the core of Kurdish participation in federal institutions, asserting that its political strategy serves all Iraqis, not solely the Kurdistan Region.

While Abdulghafar expressed appreciation for the parliament's outreach initiatives and the joint committee, he warned of a systemic deterioration in state-building principles.

Addressing the distribution of key federal positions and the issue of balance among Iraq's components, the spokesperson clarified that the KDP had not initially insisted on securing the presidency.

However, he cautioned that recent political dynamics indicate a dangerous trajectory where the balance among Iraq's various components is no longer being respected.

"The foundations of partnership and equality no longer exist," Abdulghafar stated, describing the current trajectory of institutional balance deterioration as "a dangerous beginning for the future of Iraq."

He reiterated that the KDP remains fully committed to upholding the Iraqi constitution and pursuing a political strategy that benefits the entire nation.

Testing the Framework of Power-Sharing

In recent weeks, KDP representatives have stepped up calls for restoring adherence to constitutional principles in Baghdad, heavily anchoring their political positioning on the party's stated framework of "partnership, balance, and consensus."

Party officials argue that consensus-based governance, long seen as the essential bedrock for stability within the Council of Representatives of Iraq, is increasingly being sidelined by unilateral political maneuvers and agendas.

What appears as an open-ended boycott of the federal legislature is, in effect, an attempt to operationalize the KDP's stated framework of 'partnership, balance, and consensus.'

By formally compiling and submitting its package of conditions, and demanding the rectification of constitutional violations, the KDP is actively testing the viability of this tripartite framework within the federal system.

The party frames its current absence not as an abandonment of the Iraqi state, but as a measured, strategic effort to safeguard fair representation and protect the rights of all constitutional components.

The success of the parliamentary committee's engagement in Erbil, and the broader resolution of the boycott, will ultimately depend on whether genuine partnership, constitutional respect, and equitable decision-making can be demonstrably restored in Baghdad's political processes.