Deadly Traffic Accident in Kirkuk Leaves Several Killed, Dozens Injured

Among the injured are three members of the Peshmerga forces. One of the deceased was reported to be an employee of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Several citizens were killed and others injured in a serious traffic accident in Kirkuk on Sunday evening, with three Peshmerga members among the wounded.

According to Kurdistan24 correspondent Soran Kamaran, the crash resulted in multiple fatalities and extensive material damage to several vehicles. The driver of the truck involved in the accident also died at the scene.

Eyewitnesses described a catastrophic accident. One witness, a recent university graduate who had decorated his car for a celebration, said the truck was traveling at an estimated speed of 110 to 120 kilometers per hour before crashing into six to seven vehicles ahead.

“The truck did not stop until it overturned,” another witness said, describing the scene as “like doomsday,” with several victims trapped inside their cars.

Casualties according to the latest figures provided to Kurdistan24:

Fatalities: One man, four women, and one child

Injured: 17 men, six women, and one child

Among the injured are three members of the Peshmerga forces. One of the deceased was reported to be an employee of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Authorities Respond

Saman Barzanji, Minister of Health of the KRG, said authorities had contacted the Kirkuk Directorate of Health and expressed full readiness to assist.

He noted that hospitals in Erbil are on standby, with medical teams, ambulances, and blood supplies prepared for deployment if needed.

Meanwhile, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw confirmed that hospitals across Erbil province have opened their doors to receive the injured, emphasizing that coordination efforts are ongoing to ensure that all necessary support is provided.