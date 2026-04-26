PM Barzani Offers Condolences, Orders Medical Response After Deadly Kirkuk Traffic Accident

In an official statement, Prime Minister Barzani extended his “heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies” to the families of those killed, saying the government shares in their grief.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over a deadly traffic accident in Kirkuk that left several people dead and many others injured, and directed authorities to provide urgent medical support to the victims.

In an official statement, Prime Minister Barzani extended his “heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies” to the families of those killed, saying the government shares in their grief. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured and confirmed that the Ministry of Health and relevant institutions have been instructed to deliver all necessary medical assistance.

The statement follows a catastrophic incident on Sunday evening in Kirkuk, where multiple citizens lost their lives and at least 24 others were wounded, including three members of the Peshmerga forces.

According to Kurdistan24 correspondent Soran Kamaran, the crash caused extensive damage to several vehicles and resulted in multiple fatalities. The driver of the truck involved in the accident also died at the scene.

Preliminary casualty figures indicate that the victims include one man, four women, and one child, while the injured include 17 men, six women, and one child. One of the deceased was reported to be an employee of the Kurdistan Regional Government.