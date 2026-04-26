PM Barzani Condemns White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

“I am deeply concerned by the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington and relieved that President Trump, the First Lady, the Vice President and members of the Cabinet, journalists, and guests are unharmed. Violence has no place in public life,” the Prime Minister said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday expressed concern over a shooting incident during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., while welcoming reports that senior U.S. officials and attendees were unharmed.

“I am deeply concerned by the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington and relieved that President Trump, the First Lady, the Vice President and members of the Cabinet, journalists, and guests are unharmed. Violence has no place in public life,” the Prime Minister said in a statement posted on X.

The incident occurred Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, where the annual event was being held. According to reports, gunfire erupted around 8:35 p.m. ET near a security checkpoint in the hotel lobby, just outside the main ballroom hosting more than 2,000 guests.

U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were swiftly evacuated by security personnel after the shots were heard.

Authorities said the suspected gunman, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from California, reportedly approached the checkpoint and exchanged fire with law enforcement officers but did not gain access to the ballroom.

One Secret Service agent was struck in his bulletproof vest and later hospitalized. Officials confirmed he was stabilized and subsequently released, with no other injuries reported among guests or dignitaries.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as attendees, including journalists and senior political figures, took cover under tables while security teams secured the venue and escorted officials to safety.