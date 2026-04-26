Hezbollah Rejects Netanyahu’s Ceasefire Accusations, Vows Continued Response

In a statement, Hezbollah said its attacks on Israeli positions in southern Lebanon and northern Israel were “a legitimate response” to what it called persistent breaches of the truce since it was first announced.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Hezbollah on Sunday rejected accusations by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it was undermining the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, vowing to continue responding to what it described as Israeli violations and the ongoing occupation of southern Lebanese territory.

In a statement, Hezbollah said its attacks on Israeli positions in southern Lebanon and northern Israel were “a legitimate response” to what it called persistent breaches of the truce since it was first announced.

“Hezbollah affirms clearly and firmly that the enemy’s continued ceasefire violations — and above all its continued occupation of Lebanese territory and violations of its sovereignty — will be met with a response and a resistance that is ready to defend its land and people,” the statement said.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah’s actions were threatening the ceasefire, pledging that Israel would act “vigorously” against the group. Speaking during a weekly cabinet meeting, he said Hezbollah’s violations were effectively “dismantling the ceasefire.”

Under the terms of the truce — recently extended following an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump — Israel maintains the right to respond to “planned, imminent or ongoing attacks.” Netanyahu said Israeli forces were operating in line with agreements reached with the United States and Lebanon, emphasizing what he described as Israel’s “freedom of action” to counter both immediate and emerging threats.

Shortly after his remarks, the Israeli military said it had intercepted three drones before they entered Israeli airspace.

Tensions on the ground remained high, with the Israeli military issuing evacuation orders for residents of several villages in southern Lebanon ahead of planned strikes targeting Hezbollah positions. Lebanon’s National News Agency reported multiple airstrikes and shelling across border areas, including a drone strike on a motorcycle in the village of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli strikes on Saturday killed seven people, revising an earlier toll.

The current escalation comes amid a broader regional conflict that intensified after Hezbollah launched rockets into Israel in early March, citing retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in joint U.S.-Israeli strikes. Israel subsequently responded with airstrikes and a ground operation in southern Lebanon.