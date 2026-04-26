World Leaders Condemn Shooting at Correspondents’ Dinner as Trump and Guests Escape Unharmed

Global officials express shock and solidarity after gunfire disrupts a Washington event attended by Donald Trump, raising renewed concerns over political security

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — World leaders have reacted with shock and condemnation following the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, expressing relief that U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and attendees were safely evacuated after gunfire erupted at the high-profile political event.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife were “shocked” by what he described as an attempted assassination of Trump, praising the “swift and decisive action” of the U.S. Secret Service and wishing a “full and speedy recovery” to a wounded police officer.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed that “violence has no place in politics,” while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the attack, saying political violence is never the answer and calling for democracy and peace.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the scenes as “shocking,” warning that any attack on democratic institutions or press freedom must be condemned “in the strongest possible terms.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also expressed relief that Trump and all guests were safe, praising emergency responders for their swift action.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani called the incident a “cowardly attack,” expressing solidarity with the United States and praising the “heroism” of security personnel.

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the incident, writing on X that “the armed attack targeting the President of the United States last night is unacceptable,” adding that “violence has no place in a democracy” and expressing his “full support” for Donald Trump.

European Council President António Costa said the events were “deeply unsettling” and reaffirmed that political violence must be firmly rejected.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev also condemned the shooting as “unacceptable,” adding relief that Trump and attendees were unharmed.

The reactions came hours after the incident at the Washington Hilton, where authorities said a 31-year-old suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen of California, rushed toward the ballroom armed with firearms and knives before being subdued by Secret Service agents.

The shooting triggered panic inside the dinner hall as guests ducked for cover while security forces evacuated senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance. One police officer was injured but is recovering, authorities said.

Trump was briefly taken to a secure suite before being returned to the White House. He later said there was no indication the attack was linked to Iran and called for heightened security measures.

📹: Trump rushed offstage under heavy security after gunfire erupted near the Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, sparking panic and raising urgent questions over safety at a high-profile event



🔗: https://t.co/7qoD5idoxM pic.twitter.com/MzbiRpWWBz — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) April 26, 2026

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, led by Director Kash Patel, is leading the investigation into the incident.

The event was ultimately canceled and will be rescheduled, as officials continue reviewing security protocols surrounding the annual dinner.