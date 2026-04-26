Russia Confirms Araghchi Visit as Iran Steps Up Diplomatic Push

“We confirm a visit by Araghchi to Russia with the aim of holding talks,” the ministry said in a statement carried by RIA Novosti, without providing further details.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will travel to Moscow for talks, amid intensified diplomatic efforts to address ongoing regional tensions.

“We confirm a visit by Araghchi to Russia with the aim of holding talks,” the ministry said in a statement carried by RIA Novosti, without providing further details.

Earlier, Iran’s ISNA cited Tehran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying that Araghchi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday. The discussions are set to focus on the latest developments in negotiations, a potential ceasefire, and broader regional dynamics.

The planned Moscow visit comes as Iran intensifies consultations with regional partners. Araghchi returned to Islamabad on Sunday for further meetings with Pakistani officials, according to ISNA, aiming to convey Tehran’s position on a framework to fully end the war in the Middle East.

The Iranian minister had visited Pakistan a day earlier before traveling to Oman, while other Iranian envoys reportedly returned to Tehran for consultations and to receive updated instructions on efforts to end the conflict.

Diplomatic momentum, however, faced uncertainty after U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a planned trip by his envoys, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to Pakistan for further negotiations.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said he called off the visit because there was no point “sitting around talking about nothing,” while criticizing Tehran’s negotiating stance. He added, however, that Iran quickly revised its proposal following the cancellation.

“They gave us a paper that should have been better and — interestingly — immediately when I cancelled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better,” Trump said, without providing additional details.

The developments highlight ongoing diplomatic maneuvering as international mediators attempt to sustain momentum toward a ceasefire despite persistent challenges.