Building Collapse in Kirkuk Leaves One Dead, Ten Injured

Amer Shuani، a spokesperson for Kirkuk Police, confirmed the casualties to Kurdistan24, stating that emergency teams managed to rescue ten injured workers from under the rubble and transfer them to nearby hospitals for treatment.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A deadly building collapse in the city of Kirkuk on Monday has left one worker dead and ten others injured, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred during the pouring of a concrete ceiling when part of the structure suddenly gave way, trapping multiple workers beneath debris and wet concrete. Amer Shuani، a spokesperson for Kirkuk Police, confirmed the casualties to Kurdistan24, stating that emergency teams managed to rescue ten injured workers from under the rubble and transfer them to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Civil defense and emergency response units were dispatched to the scene shortly after the collapse, launching search operations to ensure no additional victims remained trapped.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic moments following the incident. One survivor said that between 10 and 12 workers were present when the structure collapsed. "Two of our colleagues died, and several others suffered fractures and serious injuries," he told Kurdistan24.

Another witness sharply criticized safety standards at the site, alleging a lack of proper engineering supervision and inadequate worker protections. He claimed that construction was being rushed, warning that such practices put lives at risk.

Authorities confirmed that some of the injured remain in critical condition. Security forces have opened an investigation into the incident, focusing on the project owner and site supervisors to determine the technical causes behind the collapse.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns over construction safety and regulatory oversight in the city.