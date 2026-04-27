Merz says, US 'Humiliated' in Iran Conflict, Questions Strategy

Germany’s chancellor said Iran is “Humiliating” the U.S., questioning Washington’s strategy and lack of a clear exit plan

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday that Iran's leadership is "humiliating" the United States in the ongoing conflict, raising concerns about Washington's strategy and the direction of the war.

Speaking on the evolving situation, Merz questioned the absence of a clear path forward for the United States, warning that the conflict appears to be escalating without a defined exit plan.

"At the moment, I do not see what strategic exit the Americans will choose, especially since the Iranians are clearly negotiating very skillfully, or very skillfully not negotiating," he said.

Merz added that the situation reflects a broader imbalance in the current phase of the conflict.

"An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, particularly by the so-called Revolutionary Guards," he said.

His remarks highlight growing concern among European leaders over the trajectory of the conflict and the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts.

The comments come amid stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran, following an initial round of talks that failed to produce an agreement.

Diplomatic efforts have continued, but no confirmed timeline has been set for further negotiations.

At the same time, the conflict has expanded across multiple fronts, including missile and drone exchanges, maritime tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, and the involvement of regional proxies, increasing uncertainty over its outcome.

Merz's remarks underscore rising skepticism in Europe about U.S. strategy in the conflict, as questions persist over how and when the war might be brought to an end.

This is a developing story. Further details will be provided.