Putin Pledges Support for Middle East Peace in Talks with Iran’s Top Diplomat

“For our part, we will do everything that serves your interests, the interests of all the people of the region, so that peace can be achieved as soon as possible,” Putin was quoted as saying.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to promoting peace in the Middle East during talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Saint Petersburg.

According to Russian state media, Putin told Araghchi that Russia would do everything possible to support efforts aimed at stabilizing the region and securing lasting peace.

“For our part, we will do everything that serves your interests, the interests of all the people of the region, so that peace can be achieved as soon as possible,” Putin was quoted as saying.

Upon his arrival in Russia, Araghchi criticized Washington, blaming it for the failure of recent negotiations aimed at reaching a broader agreement to end the ongoing conflict, despite a ceasefire currently holding between the sides.

The recent negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan, have reached a significant impasse, following the collapse of high-level face-to-face talks earlier in the month. While a fragile ceasefire remains in place, both sides have adopted hardened public stances. U.S. President Donald Trump recently canceled additional envoy visits, insisting that Iran must initiate any further contact directly.

During the meeting, Putin also praised Iran’s resilience, commending what he described as the “courageous and heroic” efforts of the Iranian people in defending their independence and sovereignty.

He further emphasized that Russia remains committed to strengthening its strategic ties with Iran, underscoring the continued cooperation between the two countries amid ongoing regional tensions.