Ali Al-Zaidi Emerges as Coordination Framework’s Pick for Prime Minister

On Monday, Hussein Al-Ankoshei, a member of the Iraqi parliament, told Kurdistan24 that Al-Zaidi received 12 votes from parties within the Coordination Framework, officially making him its candidate for prime minister.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An Iraqi lawmaker has announced that Ali Al-Zaidi has secured a majority of votes within the Coordination Framework, paving the way for his expected nomination to form Iraq’s next government.

On Monday, Hussein Al-Ankoshei, a member of the Iraqi parliament, told Kurdistan24 that Al-Zaidi received 12 votes from parties within the Coordination Framework, officially making him its candidate for prime minister.

He added that political procedures have been expedited, and it is anticipated that Iraqi President Nizar Amedi will formally task Al-Zaidi to form a new cabinet.

Meanwhile, an informed source revealed that a key meeting is underway at the residence of Falih Al-Fayyad to finalize the agreement. The meeting is attended by Nouri Al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, and Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, where discussions are focused on finalizing Al-Zaidi’s nomination and ensuring sufficient parliamentary backing.

Who is Ali Al-Zaidi?

Ali Al-Zaidi was born in Baghdad in 1978. He holds a PhD in public law with a specialization in constitutional law and is widely described as an independent technocrat.

Although not formally affiliated with any party within the Coordination Framework, he is viewed as a consensus figure trusted by key political leaders in the alliance.

In addition to his political profile, Al-Zaidi is also known for his business ventures, including ownership of Dijlah TV, and a chain of Hypermarkets. He was also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the U.S.-sanctioned al-Janoob Islamic Bank, which was involved in money laundering and smuggling operations with Iran.