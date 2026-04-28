President Barzani Calls Iraq’s New Premier, Calling Appointment a Chance to Fix Political Process

President Barzani spoke by phone with Ali al-Zaydi on Tuesday, expressing hope that the designation marks a turning point for federal Iraq's governance

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani spoke by telephone with Ali al-Zaidi, Iraq's prime minister-designate, on Tuesday, offering his congratulations and expressing hope that the appointment would open a new chapter in the country's political life.

During the call, Barzani extended his warm wishes to al-Zaidi on the occasion of his designation to lead the federal government, wishing him success in the responsibilities that lie ahead.

He also framed the moment in terms that carried broader political weight — describing al-Zaidi's designation as an opportunity to correct the course of Iraq's political process.

Al-Zaidi was announced as the Coordination Framework's candidate for prime minister on the evening of Monday.