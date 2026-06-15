Prime Minister Barzani and British Ambassador Discuss Iraq Developments and Regional Stability

Meeting highlights need for coordination with the federal government, praise for Barzani’s Baghdad visit, and call to reactivate Kurdistan Parliament

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received the British Ambassador to Iraq, Irfan Siddiq, in Erbil, where both sides discussed the general situation in Iraq and recent regional developments, reaffirming support for strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.

Both sides reviewed Iraq’s political landscape and the latest regional developments, emphasizing the importance of expanding bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields.

The two sides also agreed on the need to support the federal government in efforts aimed at preserving peace and stability in Iraq and addressing ongoing challenges facing the country.

The British Ambassador praised Prime Minister Barzani’s recent visit to Baghdad, describing it as successful and an important step toward resolving outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government based on the Iraqi constitution.

The ambassador’s remarks reflected London’s continued support for dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad, particularly efforts aimed at managing disputes through constitutional and institutional frameworks.

In another part of the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani stressed the need to reactivate the Kurdistan Parliament, describing it as a key legislative institution necessary to overcome the current political stalemate in the Kurdistan Region.

He underlined that strengthening parliamentary work is essential for ensuring effective governance and addressing internal political challenges.

The meeting comes amid ongoing discussions between Erbil and Baghdad over constitutional issues, governance arrangements, and cooperation mechanisms, as well as broader regional developments affecting Iraq’s political and security landscape.

Both sides have repeatedly emphasized dialogue as the preferred path to resolving disputes and maintaining stability across the country.

Prime Minister Barzani and British Ambassador Discuss Iraq Developments and Regional Stability



Meeting highlights need for coordination with the federal government, praise for Barzani’s Baghdad visit, and call to reactivate Kurdistan Parliament



🔗: https://t.co/i5e1v6jOIf pic.twitter.com/48oSyxpjVc — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) June 15, 2026

The relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom is long-standing and multidimensional, shaped by decades of political engagement, security cooperation, and post-conflict reconstruction efforts in Iraq.

The UK has played a consistent role in Iraq since 2003, particularly in supporting state-building processes, security sector reform, and humanitarian assistance. Within this broader framework, relations with the Kurdistan Region have developed into one of London’s most stable partnerships in the country, built on regular political dialogue and shared security interests, especially in counterterrorism efforts against ISIS.

British diplomatic presence in Erbil has remained active and visible through the UK Consulate General, which serves as a key channel for political coordination, economic engagement, and development cooperation.

Over the years, the UK has supported governance reforms, institutional capacity-building, and projects aimed at strengthening public services across the Kurdistan Region.

Economically, ties have expanded gradually, with British companies involved in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, education, and professional services. The Kurdistan Region has also sought to attract greater UK investment as part of efforts to diversify its economy and reduce dependence on hydrocarbons.

Politically, London has often encouraged dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad based on Iraq’s constitution, particularly regarding disputed issues such as budget allocations, oil exports, and administrative authority.

UK officials have repeatedly emphasized the importance of institutional solutions and sustained negotiation to ensure stability within Iraq’s federal framework.

At the regional level, both sides share concerns over security developments in the Middle East, including cross-border tensions and the risk of wider escalation.

This has reinforced continued high-level engagement between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and UK officials, including regular visits and consultations aimed at maintaining stability and supporting long-term governance reforms.