Israeli Military Says It Destroyed Large Hezbollah Tunnel Network in South Lebanon

The Israeli army said its forces located and demolished two underground tunnels in the Qantara area, which it described as having been constructed over roughly a decade and extending about two kilometers beneath the surface.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Israeli military announced on Tuesday that it had uncovered and destroyed a large underground tunnel network used by Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon near the Israeli border, amid continued cross-border tensions despite a fragile ceasefire.

The Israeli army said its forces located and demolished two underground tunnels in the Qantara area, which it described as having been constructed over roughly a decade and extending about two kilometers beneath the surface. According to the statement, the tunnels were connected to firing positions aimed toward Israeli territory.

The military said more than 450 tons of explosives were used to destroy the underground infrastructure, which it characterized as a “terror tunnel system” used by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan forces. An Israeli military source described the site as a “massive underground military installation,” including one tunnel measuring about 800 meters and another stretching 1.2 kilometers, allegedly used as an assembly point for operations.

The source further claimed that the network was “designed, sponsored and paid for by Iran” to facilitate cross-border raids into Israeli communities along the frontier.

The operation comes amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated earlier this year after rocket fire from Lebanon prompted Israeli ground operations in southern Lebanon. The violence has continued despite a shaky ceasefire reached on April 17.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military campaign against Hezbollah infrastructure would continue. “Today we blew up a huge Hezbollah terror tunnel,” he said in a recorded statement. “We are destroying their terror infrastructure… and we're not done yet.”

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah remain high as both sides continue military operations along the border region, raising concerns about further escalation.